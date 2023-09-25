PFI money laundering case: ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across the state.

Searches are underway at various places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state, police said.

The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were also searched in Wayanad and Thrissur districts, they said.

According to sources, the raids were launched to ascertain the alleged source of funding for the banned outfit.

The central government had on September 28, 2022 declared the PFI as an 'unlawful association' under UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years.

