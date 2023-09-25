close
TN govt to perform last rites of organ donors with full state honours

"TN is leading India in organ donation and this has only been made achievable because of those families who come forward to donate the organs of those who have been declared brain dead," Stalin said

MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that his government would accord full state honours to the funeral of organ donors from the state.
A decision to this effect was taken to honour the sacrifices made by those declared brain dead and their family members who come forward to donate the organs thereby saving several lives.
"Tamil Nadu is leading the country in organ donation and this has only been made achievable because of those families who come forward to donate the organs of those who have been declared brain dead," the DMK chief said in a social media post.
"It has been decided to accord state government honors henceforth during the performance of last rites to those individuals who are declared brain dead and their organs have been donated to others," he added.
Hailing the announcement, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Anbumani Ramadoss said there would not be any other honor than this, as it respects the selfless sacrifices made by those who were declared 'brain dead.'

"There is no better respect and recognition that can be given to those who donate their organs and save so many lives," he said in a party statement.
The PMK leader urged the government to bring transparency in organ donation and said people who avail treatment from government hospitals be given priority in allocation of organs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu organ donation

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

