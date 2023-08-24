Confirmation

Phagwara farmers suspend dharna after payment assurances from admin

Farmers on Wednesday had staged a dharna here to protest against the alleged delay in the clearance of sugarcane dues pending with the private sugar mill

Farmers protests

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Phagwara
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) Thursday suspended their sit-in protest after the district administration here gave assurances to get cane dues amounting Rs 43 crore cleared from a local sugar mill.
Farmers on Wednesday had staged a dharna here to protest against the alleged delay in the clearance of sugarcane dues pending with the private sugar mill.
Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate Jai Inder Singh said that the administration would sell the properties of the sugarmill for clearing the cane dues.
We have already identified 3-4 such properties and served notices to their owners, he informed.
After the SDM's assurance, BKU (D) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni suspended the dharna.
On Wednesday, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian had directed deputy commissioner of Kapurthala Karnail Singh to identify all properties of the Phagwara mill so that the same could be sold to make payments to the cane farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers Agriculture Kisan rally

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

