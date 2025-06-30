Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / HC permits advocates to file PILs over Kolkata law student's gang rape

HC permits advocates to file PILs over Kolkata law student's gang rape

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court Monday granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing attention of a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student. 

The bench granted permission to the lawyers to file the petitions.

 

The matters are likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court said.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang-raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Based on the alleged gang rape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

Kolkata Police formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

