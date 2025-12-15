Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pilgrim turn out in Sabarimala crosses 2.5 mn during ongoing season

Despite a significant increase in the number of pilgrims compared to last year, darshan at the hill shrine continues smoothly due to effective planning and arrangements

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

The pilgrim turnout at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple here has crossed 2.5 million in the ongoing annual Mandalam pilgrimage season, a senior official said on Monday.

Despite a significant increase in the number of pilgrims compared to last year, darshan at the hill shrine continues smoothly due to effective planning and arrangements, said ADGP S Sreejith, Chief Police Coordinator for Sabarimala.

While around 2.1 million devotees had visited the shrine by this time last year, the number has crossed 2.5 million in the ongoing season, he said in a statement.

Though heavy crowding was experienced during the initial days, the situation was brought under control through timely interventions, he said.

 

The senior police officer pointed out that the temporary congestion was largely caused by pilgrims failing to arrive on the date specified in their virtual queue passes.

He stressed that if devotees adhere to the allotted dates, sufficient time for darshan can be ensured for everyone.

He further noted that crowd levels are relatively lower on weekends during this season, while working days witness a higher influx of pilgrims.

The rush is expected to intensify towards the end of December, Sreejith said.

Comprehensive arrangements are in place to manage the anticipated increase in footfall and to ensure a smooth darshan experience for all devotees, the official added.

Sabarimala will witness the auspicious Mandala pooja, which marks the culmination of the first leg of the nearly two-month-long annual pilgrimage season, on December 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

