Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress candidate wins seat after Kerala HC reinstates name to voter list

Congress candidate wins seat after Kerala HC reinstates name to voter list

Vyshna had approached the Kerala HC after receiving a notice from the State Election Commission (SEC) stating that her name had been removed from the voters' list

Congress flag

The Congress had alleged that there was a LDF conspiracy behind the removal of Vyshna's name from the electoral roll (photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress candidate from Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the local body polls who had to move the Kerala High Court to reinstate her name in the electoral roll, won on Saturday with a margin of over 300 votes.

Talking to reporters after her win, Vyshna SL said it was a "win for democracy" and that the Congress had said that "truth will win".

"It is an occasion for us to be proud and happy. People recognised our hard work," she said.

Vyshna had approached the Kerala HC after receiving a notice from the State Election Commission (SEC) stating that her name had been removed from the voters' list.

 

Subsequently, the High Court had directed the SEC to reexamine her claim. Thereafter, the SEC had conducted a hearing and reinstated her name in the voters list.

The Congress had alleged that there was a LDF conspiracy behind the removal of Vyshna's name from the electoral roll.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Over 128K people bitten by stray dogs in Mumbai in 2024: Eknath Shinde

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi covered in dense smog as multiple areas record 'severe' AQI

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen Garg's wife welcomes SIT chargesheet, hopes for swift justice

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railwayspremium

Topics : Kerala High Court Kerala Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon