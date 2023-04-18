close

BVG India bags BOS order for 100 MW solar project of SJVN Green Energy

SJVN's arm SJVN Green Energy has awarded a Rs 132.64 crore contract for a balance-of-system package for its 100 MW solar project in Punjab to BVG India

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
SJVN's arm SJVN Green Energy has awarded a Rs 132.64 crore contract for a balance-of-system package for its 100 MW solar project in Punjab to BVG India.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has entered into an agreement for a balance-of-system (BOS) Package for a 100 MW solar project in Punjab, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, said in a statement.

The firm has entered into an agreement with BVG India Ltd -- SGEL's first awarded BOS contract, amounting to Rs 132.64 crores, it stated.

The BOS encompasses all components of a photovoltaic system other than the photovoltaic panels. This includes wiring, switches, a mounting system, one or many solar inverters, a battery bank and a battery charger.

The contract also includes the operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for a period of three years.

SJVN bagged the project through tariff based competitive bidding process on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis through e-reverse auction (e-RA) at a tariff of Rs 2.65 per unit.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2,59,798 tonnes of carbon emissions and would contribute to the government's mission of reducing its carbon footprint.

Sharma further said that the tentative cost of construction of this project is Rs 545 crore.

The project is expected to generate 227 MU (million units) in the first year, while the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 5,302 MU.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between PSPCL and SJVN for 25 years.

The Contract Agreement was signed by Manoj Kumar Negi, Deputy General Manager, SGEL, and Pankaj Dhingra, Director, BVG India.

SJVN has set its shared vision of capacity addition of 5,000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

Topics : solar project | India solar policies

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

