close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pimpri-Chinchwad crash: Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin

As per the police, the hoarding was erected on the service road off the Pune-Mumbai highway in the Ravet area without permission from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Press Trust of India Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad crash

Pimpri-Chinchwad crash

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a Rs 3 lakh compensation each to the kin of persons who were killed when a huge advertising hoarding collapsed on them in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, while a case of culpable homicide was lodged by the police in connection with the incident.

Five persons, including four women, were killed and three others injured on Monday evening when an iron hoarding crashed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial town.

Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, said an official statement here.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered an offence against three people -- the owner of the land where the hoarding was erected, its manufacturer and the person who hired the structure -- and also the firm whose advertisement was displayed on the board.

The offence was registered under section 304 (punishment culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the hoarding was erected on the service road off the Pune-Mumbai highway in the Ravet area without permission from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Also Read

5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

Maharashtra bypolls: Voting underway in Chinchwad amid tight security

Maha bypolls: BJP loses Kasba Assembly seat after 28 yrs, retains Chinchwad

Maharashtra Assembly bypolls: 41.1% voter turnout in Chinchwad till 5pm

6 people feared dead in small plane crash off Costa Rica: Official

ED arrests ex-sepoy for conducting raids posing as investigating officer

NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

Lumpy skin disease: HC asks MCD to file report on burial of cattle in Delhi

Cong demands white paper on Pulwama attack, quotes intelligence failures

HC bench to decide on taxability of intermediary services to clients abroad

"Some people had taken shelter under a tyre repair shop located beneath the iron hoarding during strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring three others," a police officer had said.

Topics : Maharashtra | crash | Highway project

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon