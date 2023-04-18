close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HC bench to decide on taxability of intermediary services to clients abroad

Situation arises as two judges of Bombay HC are divided over the matter, which has now been referred to a third judge

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutional validity of a provision under integrated GST Act, which stipulates that tax can be imposed on intermediary services provided by agents, brokers, middlemen to clients based outside India.  
However, it said the state cannot impose SGST on these services as Article 286 of the Constitution bars it from doing so on services that are consumed outside its jurisdiction.  

The court referred the matter back to the division bench.                                                                                                                            
The Bombay High Court was earlier divided on the issue, with one of the judges holding the provision of imposing GST on these services as ultra vires and the other upholding its constitutional validity. As such, the issue has been referred to a third judge.

Now, the division bench has to decide the issue based on the findings of the third judge. It has to decide what kind of tax--whether one that is integrated GST or some other tax--can be imposed on these transactions, if the provision is constitutionally valid.
Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who argued in the case before Bombay High Court, said even IGST cannot be imposed on these transactions.

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax

Revenue from Indian fantasy sports to top Rs 25,000 cr by FY27: Report

Govt proposes panel of consumer forum, RERA to address realty issues

Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme

Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

Balakot ops showed air power effectiveness in no war, no peace: IAF chief


"If the state cannot levy SGST and IGST on these transactions, then the moot point remains what tax can be paid on them," he said.
The petitioner had challenged Section 13(8)(b) of the Integrated GST Act, which stipulates that the place of supply of intermediary services will be the location of the supplier of such services, if such a supplier is based in India and the recipient is based abroad.

The said provision causes 18 per cent GST to be imposed on services meant to be consumed outside India.
The petitioner said the provision ignores the destination-based system of GST.

The crux of the issue is the differential treatment accorded to intermediary services under GST law, as compared to other export services.
An intermediary is an agent, a broker, or a middleman who arranges or facilitates the supply of any goods or services. Commission agents, stock brokers, travel agents fall under this category.

An exception has been carved out under GST law for such intermediary services. The law does not regard them to be exports, even when provided to overseas clients. Consequently, these services do not enjoy the zero tax liability given to pure export services.
This provision means that even if an intermediary provides services outside India, they will be deemed to have been provided within India.

In July 2020, the Gujarat High Court had upheld the constitutionality of these provisions. A review petition has been filed against this order and is pending before the Gujarat High Court.
Topics : Bombay High Court | GST

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon