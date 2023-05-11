close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation is planning to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring them at work on a daily basis.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shelly Oberoi

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation is planning to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring them at work on a daily basis.

She said this while interacting with reporters during an inspection of a waste-to-energy plant at Tughlakabad.

"We are working on a plan to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers and very soon we will execute it. Through these watches, we can track and monitor them at work on a daily basis," the mayor said.

On the stray dogs' menace, she said, inspections will be done at various sterilisation centres, and the MCD will partner with more NGOs.

On the issue of stray cows, she said, there are four 'gaushalas' under the Delhi government.

"And, I will soon write a letter to Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai to open a fifth 'gaushala'," Oberoi said.

Also Read

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll

Operation Vigil: Punjab Police files 177 FIRs against anti-social elements

Campaigns to be held to stop spread of vector-borne diseases: Delhi mayor

5 mowed to death, 6 injured in Gujarat bus stop, CM announces compensation

Bench to deliver verdict in Delhi govt vs L-G, Maharashtra dispute tomorrow

SC dismisses CJI's plea seeking recusal from hearing same-sex marriage case

Asked about the waste-to-energy plant, she said, a new plant is proposed to be built at Narela Bawana, adding, "Paperwork is happening, and in three years, it should be done".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi MCD

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Microsoft to skip salary hikes for full-time employees this year: Report

Microsoft
2 min read

No incident of insensitive frisking happened at NEET-UG exam centres: NTA

exam, exams
2 min read

You'll see results in next LS elections when we work unitedly: Bihar CM

Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia
3 min read

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai on May 11

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apex court verdict on pre-import conditions gives relief to exporters

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

India, Canada agree to discuss movement of skilled professionals, students

Canada
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon