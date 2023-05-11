Plan to give smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring: Delhi mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation is planning to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers for monitoring them at work on a daily basis.

She said this while interacting with reporters during an inspection of a waste-to-energy plant at Tughlakabad.

"We are working on a plan to provide smartwatches to sanitation workers and very soon we will execute it. Through these watches, we can track and monitor them at work on a daily basis," the mayor said.

On the stray dogs' menace, she said, inspections will be done at various sterilisation centres, and the MCD will partner with more NGOs.

On the issue of stray cows, she said, there are four 'gaushalas' under the Delhi government.

"And, I will soon write a letter to Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai to open a fifth 'gaushala'," Oberoi said.

Also Read After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll Operation Vigil: Punjab Police files 177 FIRs against anti-social elements Campaigns to be held to stop spread of vector-borne diseases: Delhi mayor 5 mowed to death, 6 injured in Gujarat bus stop, CM announces compensation Bench to deliver verdict in Delhi govt vs L-G, Maharashtra dispute tomorrow SC dismisses CJI's plea seeking recusal from hearing same-sex marriage case

Asked about the waste-to-energy plant, she said, a new plant is proposed to be built at Narela Bawana, adding, "Paperwork is happening, and in three years, it should be done".