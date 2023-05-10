Campaigns to be held to stop spread of vector-borne diseases: Delhi mayor

Awareness campaigns will be held in all the 250 municipal wards of Delhi to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Wednesday.

Oberoi said she has given instructions to officials to start the 'DMC (Dengue-Malaria-Chikungunya)' campaign.

Mass awareness campaigns will be conducted in all 250 wards with the help of RWAs, local councillors and school students, she said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya to keep residents of Delhi safe from these diseases, her office said in a statement.

The 'DMC' campaign will be undertaken in all zones to prevent the spread of these diseases, she said.

The mayor on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at the Civic Centre with officials of the public health department and deputy commissioners of all zones on this issue.

To this end, a plan was prepared to prevent vector-borne diseases from spreading in the city. In the meeting, Oberoi said, various public awareness campaigns and programmes will be conducted on a wide scale in all the wards.

Apart from this, if mosquito larvae breeding is repeatedly identified at a spot, a penalty will be imposed on the violator for negligence and legal action may also be taken, she said.

A seminar will be organised on May 16 for malaria inspectors, assistant malaria inspectors and public health department employees to ensure better coordination and success at the ground level, the mayor said.

Continuous monitoring of DBC (dengue breeding checking) employees and field personnel will be conducted so that work continues smoothly, she added.