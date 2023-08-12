Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Ahmedabad accident

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added in his tweet

narendra modi, PM Modi

The police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway and RTO and NHAI are also involved in it | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the tragic accident on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50, 000 to the injured.
"Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla - Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi tweeted.
"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added in his tweet.
A total of 10 people, including five women and three children, were killed on Friday after their vehicle rammed into a truck that was parked at the roadside due to a puncture. The Ahmedabad-bound vehicle was carrying a total of 23 people out of which 10 died while two people have sustained serious injuries.
According to Ahmedabad SP Amit N Vasava, "Today in the daytime, an incident took place in which a truck was parked at the roadside due to puncture and a vehicle was going to Ahmedabad from Rajkot and the passengers travelling in the vehicle belong to Kheda village... The vehicle collided with the truck parked by the roadside which led to the death of passengers. A total of 10 people have died including five females, two males and three children."
The police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway and RTO and NHAI are also involved in it.

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Odisha CM expresses grief over bus accident, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

PM urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from Aug 13-15

Flood situation in Assam worsens as more than 27, 000 people affected

28 students fall sick due to gas leak in Delhi's Naraina; FIR registered

Anyone who casts a covetous eye on women will be hanged: CM Chouhan

Nitin Desai's death: No relief to Edelweiss officials, hearing on Aug 18

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ahmedabad road accident

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon