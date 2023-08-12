Confirmation

Anyone who casts a covetous eye on women will be hanged: CM Chouhan

If anyone casts his covetous eye on sisters or commits atrocities on them will be hanged, he said addressing a Ladli Behna Yojana' function at Lahar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan

I am going to connect with the women of the state on August 27. The sisters will hear me speaking at 2 pm (on TV or radio). The world will marvel at the Rakhi festival this time around, he announced | Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj

Press Trust of India Bhind
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that anyone casting a covetous eye on women or committing atrocities on them will be hanged.
If anyone casts his covetous eye on sisters or commits atrocities on them will be hanged, he said addressing a Ladli Behna Yojana' function at Lahar.
Under the Ladli Behna programme, 12.5 million women in MP are getting a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 for the past three months.
I am going to connect with the women of the state on August 27. The sisters will hear me speaking at 2 pm (on TV or radio). The world will marvel at the Rakhi festival this time around, he announced.
According to BJP insiders, the MP government is mulling hiking the dole under Ladli Behna to Rs 1,250 a month for women ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 30.
Assembly elections will likely be held in MP in a few months.

Chouhan also appealed to women to join the mainstream. We will change the future, he said.
The number of women voters in MP is 26,023,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.
The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said. Of the 1.339 million new voters, 707,000 are women, as per State officials.
Chouhan launched the Ladli Behna programme in March.

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

