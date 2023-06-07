PM congratulates Prez Murmu on receiving Suriname's highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated president Droupadi Murmu on receiving Suriname's highest civilian honour, 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star'.
"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolises the enduring friendship between our countries," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received the honour. She is on her first state visit since becoming president of the country.
"I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star," she had said in a tweet through her official Rashtrapati Bhavan handle.
"This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honor to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she had further added.
--IANS
Also Read
President Droupadi Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother
Modi govt's 'arrogance' has 'destroyed' parliamentary system: Congress
One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege: Congress
President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner on Monday
New Parliament row: PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Murmu
Global R&D network can ensure access to medical countermeasures: Official
673 personnel to patrol Konkan railway route as precaution during monsoon
Licences of clubs serving liquor could be cancelled if CCTV not working
Vizag Zoo calls for volunteers for coastal cleanup on World Ocean Day
Over 1,000 lives saved by Odisha people in Balasore train crash: Patnaik
ans/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)