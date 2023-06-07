PM congratulates Prez Murmu on receiving Suriname's highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated president Droupadi Murmu on receiving Suriname's highest civilian honour, 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star'.

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname - Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolises the enduring friendship between our countries," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received the honour. She is on her first state visit since becoming president of the country.

"I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star," she had said in a tweet through her official Rashtrapati Bhavan handle.

"This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honor to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she had further added.

--IANS

