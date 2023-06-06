Vizag Zoo calls for volunteers for coastal cleanup on World Ocean Day

Aimed at protecting the sea and marine ecosystems, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) has called for volunteers to undertake coastal clean up on World Ocean Day.

Scheduled at 6 am on Thursday at the beach road gate of the zoo, the coast cleaning activity is also aimed at raising awareness about oceans and marine ecosystems.

"Coastal cleanups are essential to prevent further pollution and protect marine life that inhabits our oceans," said Nandani Salaria, curator of Vizag Zoo in a press note shared on Tuesday.

As a token of appreciation, all the volunteers will be conferred with a certificate of participation for their contribution.

Extending an invitation to all, Salaria called on the public to make a positive impact on World Ocean Day.

Interested volunteers can contact the telephone numbers 9441130894 and 7893632900 for registration.

