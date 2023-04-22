PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

Slamming the BJP-ruled Centre over the recent terror attack on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were busy in political work and terrorists took advantage of it.

The party in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana' said even after the revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, violence continues in the Kashmir Valley and there is still no peace there.

The prime minister, home minister and defence minister are busy in their political work (a reference to Karnataka polls) and terrorists have taken advantage of this and flung a bomb at an Army vehicle in Jammu-Kashmir, the editorial said. Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Karnataka will be held on May 10.

Five Army personnel were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The PM speaks the language of war with Pakistan and he remembers Gautam Buddha's teachings of peace when it comes to China, the editorial said.

Taking a dig at the PM and home minister, the editorial said that terrorists dare to attack when there is a strong prime minister and a firm home minister in the country. So there is definitely something wrong with it, it said.

Also Read Amit Shah to address party workers in Bharatpur in poll-bound Rajasthan NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Shah BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha campaign EC now a 'branch of BJP', conducts polls on its signals: Mehbooba Mufti PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hrs, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah Protesters demanding separate quota for Mali community; internet suspended Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities

The central agencies are the weapons of Modi-Shah and terrorists do not seem to be scared of them, it added.

Banned terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the Poonch attack. There are reports suggesting that it was a handiwork of banned Lashker-e-Taiba group also.