close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

The prime minister, home minister and defence minister are busy in their political work (a reference to Karnataka polls) and terrorists have taken advantage of this and flung a bomb at an Army vehicle

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Slamming the BJP-ruled Centre over the recent terror attack on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were busy in political work and terrorists took advantage of it.

The party in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana' said even after the revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, violence continues in the Kashmir Valley and there is still no peace there.

The prime minister, home minister and defence minister are busy in their political work (a reference to Karnataka polls) and terrorists have taken advantage of this and flung a bomb at an Army vehicle in Jammu-Kashmir, the editorial said. Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Karnataka will be held on May 10.

Five Army personnel were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The PM speaks the language of war with Pakistan and he remembers Gautam Buddha's teachings of peace when it comes to China, the editorial said.

Taking a dig at the PM and home minister, the editorial said that terrorists dare to attack when there is a strong prime minister and a firm home minister in the country. So there is definitely something wrong with it, it said.

Also Read

Amit Shah to address party workers in Bharatpur in poll-bound Rajasthan

NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Shah

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha campaign

EC now a 'branch of BJP', conducts polls on its signals: Mehbooba Mufti

PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hrs, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities

Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla

No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

Protesters demanding separate quota for Mali community; internet suspended

Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities

The central agencies are the weapons of Modi-Shah and terrorists do not seem to be scared of them, it added.

Banned terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the Poonch attack. There are reports suggesting that it was a handiwork of banned Lashker-e-Taiba group also.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Terrorism Jammu and Kashmir Politics

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII
2 min read

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Protesters demanding separate quota for Mali community; internet suspended

protest, detained
2 min read

Renewable energy is our collective interest: Jaishankar at CARICOM meet

EAM Jaishankar
6 min read

Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities

Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

Examine top 30 cases of TDS falling short: CBDT to tax department

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon