JUST IN
Winter games in Gulmarg will boost sporting culture in Jammu & Kashmir: PM
Aero India-2023 set to dazzle enthusiasts with sorties, mid-air formations
ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son in Delhi excise policy money laundering
India will continue to be fastest growing major economy in 2023-24: FM
US would welcome any efforts by PM Modi to stop Ukraine war: White House
Special Task Force to be formed to check paper leaks in Rajasthan: Gehlot
UP transformed into Uttam State for investments under CM Yogi: Kishan Reddy
Delhi HC pulls up DDA over demolition despite stay order in South Delhi
Rs 28,36,980 revenue generated from sale of tickets for R-Day parade
Budget Session: Army starts posting 108 women officers in Colonel rank
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Winter games in Gulmarg will boost sporting culture in Jammu & Kashmir: PM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Shah

"Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he said

Topics
NDA government | Amit Shah | Left Wing Extremism

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

After eight years, the government was, to a large extent, successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism," he said.

"Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he further said.

"This shows how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong."

He further said terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies and due to assertive political will.

Amit Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

According to him, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives during the challenging times.

A total 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NDA government

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.