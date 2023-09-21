close
'PM Modi always kept Rajasthan in his priority' says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dhami further said that this time People of Rajasthan have made up their minds for a change

JUNE 5, 2022** Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami at the Disaster Control Room at the State Secretariat, to monitor the situation after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of the state, in Dehradun. A

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, appealed to the people of Rajasthan to shut down the shops of 'Thugbandhan'.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always kept Rajasthan on his priority and that it's the state government that does not want to spend the budget provided by the central government on people of the state.
"PM Modi has always kept Rajasthan in his priority. But in the past five years, such a government has come to Rajasthan that does not want to spend the budget provided by the central government. They don't want to give profit to the people of Rajasthan," Dhami said while addressing reporters at a conference after participating in the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan's Kota.
Dhami further said that this time People of Rajasthan have made up their minds for a change.
"In the past 24 hours, I participated in the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in many places. In more than 100 places we had small and big meetings. I saw women with 'Kalash' and divine faith that the BJP should form the government. There was huge excitement and energy in the youth. I think people of Rajasthan have made up their mind for a change," Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, appealed to the people of Rajasthan to shut down the shops of 'Thugbandhan'.
Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, CM Dhami said, "Let us pledge to shut down the shops of 'Thugbandhan'. I want to appeal to all of you to stay aware of the 'Thugbandhan', which encouraged nepotism in the country and posed a threat to the unity of the country".

The Rajasthan assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect 200 members of the legislative assembly and the parties have left no stone unturned in wooing voters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

