close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mysuru on Saturday, his eighth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year

Press Trust of India Mysuru (KTK)
Modi, PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mysuru on Saturday, his eighth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger'.

According to his itinerary, the Prime Minister will have a night stay in Mysuru and on Sunday, he will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve at 7.15 AM and release the tiger census data at 11 AM.

He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

The Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

Also Read

PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

In census yr 2022, MP loses more than double big cats compared to Karnataka

Hotel occupancy goes up to 80% in Shimla, gives rise to traffic in state

Country is witnessing a revolution in infrastructure projects: PM Modi

Like to work under Kharge, Shivakumar's remark gains value ahead of polls

No mechanism available to deactivate Aadhaar of deceased persons: Govt

Rajasthan govt to conduct camps to highlight public welfare, relief schemes

He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

In view of the Prime Minister's visit, security has been tightened in Mysuru.

The district administration has banned tourists visiting the tiger reserve from April 6 to April 9. In addition to it, the authorities also closed the vehicular movement on the National Highway 181 and vehicles passing through this road have been diverted in view of the VVIP visit.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Project Tiger | Karnataka | Karnataka elections

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon