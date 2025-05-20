Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Who is Renu Bhatia, Haryana panel chief in Ashoka University row?

Who is Renu Bhatia, Haryana panel chief in Ashoka University row?

From Doordarshan anchor to Haryana Women's Panel chair, Renu Bhatia is in the news for her complaint against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Renu Bharia, Ashoka University professor

Renu Bhatia, Haryana Women’s Commission chief, played a key role in the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his Operation Sindoor remarks.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, has drawn attention for filing a complaint against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
 
The complaint, which follows another by BJP Yuva Morcha member and sarpanch Yogesh Jatheri, alleges that Mahmudabad made provocative remarks during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, potentially disrupting communal harmony and national security.
 

Who is Renu Bhatia?

 
Born in Srinagar, Renu Bhatia first gained public attention as a familiar face on television. Between 1991 and 2000, she was a Doordarshan anchor. Her biggest break in front of the camera came in 2008, when she portrayed former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in a short film—largely due to her striking resemblance to Bhutto.
 
 
Despite her media background, Bhatia says politics was always close to home. “My family has long been associated with the RSS and BJP,” she said, adding that her shift to political work began after settling in Faridabad.
 
In 2000, Bhatia was elected as a BJP municipal councillor in Faridabad and later became deputy mayor. She contested again a decade later but lost, attributing her defeat to the Congress fielding six candidates with the same name.

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt over professor arrest, cites double standards

arrest

Ashoka University associate professor held for remarks against Op Sindoor

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder, Info Edge in conversation with Nivedita Mookerji, executive editor of Business Standard, at Business Standard Manthan

Deep tech not just for startups; govt, industry must step up: Bikhchandani

Pollution, Air pollution

About 1.5 mn deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked to air pollution: Study

CPI

New GDP and CPI series likely to kick in from February 2026: Mospi

 

Heading the Haryana women’s commission

 
Bhatia was appointed chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women in January 2022 by the BJP-led state government. Though her tenure was due to end in January 2025, it was recently extended until further notice.
 
Her time in office has not been without controversy. In one widely shared video, she was seen in a heated exchange with a woman police officer over a marital dispute.
 
In 2023, Bhatia led an inquiry into a mass sexual harassment complaint involving over 100 schoolgirls in Jind. In December 2024, she was again in the spotlight after being recorded threatening to deport a man in a marital conflict case.
 

Commission’s prior actions against academics

 
The current row is not the first time the commission has targeted university faculty. In December 2023, it filed an FIR against OP Jindal Global University professor Dr Sameena Dalwai, accusing her of "outraging modesty" by showing students dating app profiles during a lecture.
 

Complaint against Ali Khan Mahmudabad

 
In the latest case, Professor Mahmudabad allegedly criticised the government’s Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army. He is also accused of questioning the motives behind Col Sofiya Qureshi’s media briefings.
 
According to complainant Yogesh Jatheri, Mahmudabad also said that soldiers with mental instability were being sent to the frontlines—remarks he claimed insulted the armed forces and provoked communal unrest.
 
“He said these things in my presence,” Jatheri told The Indian Express. “There were four or five others. These remarks are provocative. That’s why I filed a complaint.”
 
In response, Mahmudabad defended his views on social media, stating: “There are those who are mindlessly advocating for a war, but they have never seen one… War is brutal. The poor suffer disproportionately and the only people who benefit are politicians and defence companies.”
 

More From This Section

Landslide in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

Hundreds stranded on Kailash Yatra after landslide in Uttarakhand

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Tap, water, water crisis

Jal Jeevan Mission under lens: Govt to send 100 nodal teams for inspection

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'No legal sanctity': VP Dhankhar questions probe into Justice Varma case

Bullet train, train, railway

300 km of viaducts completed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL

Topics : Ashoka University Haryana Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon