Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi ensured public welfare schemes reach every person: Gujarat CM

The Gujarat Chief Minister was addressing a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground here

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP candidate Bhupendra Patel flashes the victory sign celebrating the party's victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

He said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence | (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various public welfare schemes and ensured that these schemes reached each and every person in the country.
The Gujarat Chief Minister was addressing a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence.
"As a result of the schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor of the country is now living a life of self-dependence. PM Modi made various public welfare schemes and also made sure that these schemes reached each and every person. Now the people are realising that this government is the one that will bring solutions to their problems. The same faith was expressed in the recent state elections," CM Patel said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also present at the event, said that the Prime Minister has raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country.
"PM Modi has imagined an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore people of India 'Atmanirbhar'... PM Modi pays attention to space, research and development, and defence, but the most he has done is that he raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country," he said.
After addressing the event, Shah left for Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to dedicate several development works to the public, including the Pansar Lake in the Kalol area.

Also Read

Centre to save Rs 18,000 cr by removing fake accounts from welfare schemes

PM Modi has done politics of development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM meets with beneficiaries of central schemes

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

Termination of govt servants, China's visa denial to Wushu players rock AP

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat Gujarat government welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon