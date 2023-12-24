Sensex (    %)
                        
WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

From establishing G20's working group on women's empowerment to integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112, 2023 saw the beginning of several initiatives

Smriti Irani

Leaders of the G20 agreed to establish a working group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women's Ministerial after several deliberations spearheaded by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

From establishing G20's working group on women's empowerment to integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112, 2023 saw the beginning of several initiatives by the Women and Child Development Ministry.
These initiatives aim to address key issues concerning the well-being of women and children across the country.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) also remained in the limelight during the year.
The NCW found itself in a soup over not acting in the incident of public assault of women in Manipur despite receiving the complaint a month before a video of the incident went viral. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had accepted receiving the complaint from the activists.
"We had to verify the authenticity. And also, the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral," she had old PTI.
The ministry also initiated integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112). Run directly by state and district functionaries in nine states and Union territories, this integration aims to enhance the efficiency of emergency response for children in distress.
Through the year, Poshan tracker emerged as a go-to tool for the government to give out figures related to children and women's nutrition.
According to the latest data of the Poshan Tracker, 37 per cent stunting, 17 per cent underweight, 6 per cent wasting and 5 per cent overweight children have been found out of the 7.44 crore children measured.
The Women and Child Development Ministry also is set to rank districts under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, with plans to incentivize top-performing districts.
Irani said the move is aimed at promoting gender equality and education for girls, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment.

The ministry has also directed child welfare and protection committees at the village level to identify children eligible for support under the sponsorship component of the Mission Vatsalya Scheme.
Financial assistance will be provided based on recommendations from the committees. Irani recently announced the government's ambitious plan to launch 5000 creches in city centres which she said will play a crucial role in providing safe and accessible childcare facilities, supporting working parents and ensuring the overall well-being of children.
To address the trafficking of minor girls and young women from neighbouring countries, the ministry announced it will provide financial assistance to states and Union territories in border areas. Protection and rehabilitation homes will be established to support victims and curb human trafficking, a senior ministry official said.
Irani also urged child welfare committees to review the cases of older children in child-care homes, facilitating their expedited adoption for a better future, as the issue of adoption of older children remained a problem.
As 2023 comes to a close, it now needs to be seen how the ground implementation of the several initiatives launched would work out next year.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

