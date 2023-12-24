Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday

Coronavirus

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

Termination of govt servants, China's visa denial to Wushu players rock AP

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

Oil tanker MV Sai Baba with Indian crew comes under attack in Red Sea

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Health sector Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon