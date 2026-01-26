Monday, January 26, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EU leaders' presence at R-Day reflects strength of India-EU ties: PM Modi

EU leaders' presence at R-Day reflects strength of India-EU ties: PM Modi

The prime minister said the visit of the EU leaders will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors

EU leaders with PM Modi.

EU leaders with PM Modi. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the presence of leaders of the European Union at the Republic Day celebrations underscores the growing strength of the India-EU partnership and the commitment to shared values.

"India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations," Modi said in a post on X.

"Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values," he said.

The prime minister said the visit of the EU leaders will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors.

 

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

