PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Gujarat's Rajkot fire tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy in Gujarat's Rajkot and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Rajkot city in the evening, police said.



Modi said on X, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected."



Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.