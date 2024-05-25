Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Gujarat's Rajkot fire tragedy

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Rajkot city in the evening, police said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Gurdaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Gurdaspur, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy in Gujarat's Rajkot and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Rajkot city in the evening, police said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Modi said on X, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.
 
Topics : Narendra Modi fire safety Fire accident fire tragedies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon