Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

The Election Commission of India on Saturday released absolute voter counts for the five phases of Lok Sabha Election 2024, highlighting its concerns about misinformation to disrupt the electoral process.

The commission said the recorded vote counts, communicated to all candidates' polling agents via Form 17C on the polling day, remain unalterable. "The process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative. The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations," the poll body said in a press statement.

It said voter turnout data has been accessible to candidates and citizens through the Voter Turnout App.



Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 1 The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw voting on 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs) on April 19. "The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India. This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution," said the statement.

As many as 166.4 million citizens cast their vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Around 66.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the first phase.

States and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh (2 out of 2 Lok Sabha seats), Assam (5 out of 14 LS constituencies), Bihar (4 out of 40 seats), Chhattisgarh. (1 out of 11 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (6 out of 29 seats), Maharashtra (5 out of 48 seats), Manipur (2 out of 2 constituencies), Meghalaya (2 out of 2 constituencies), Mizoram (1 out of 1 constituency), Nagaland (1 out of 1 constituency), Rajasthan (12 out of 25 seats), Sikkim (1 out of 1 seat), Tamil Nadu (39 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies), Tripura (One out of two seats), Uttar Pradesh (eight out of 80 seats), Uttarakhand (five out of five constituencies), West Bengal (Three out of 42 seats), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (One out of one seat), Jammu and Kashmir (One out of five seats), Lakshadweep (One out of one seat), and Puducherry (One out of one constituency) went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 2

As many as 158.65 million voters cast their vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26. Around 66.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the second phase.

This phase saw voting in 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories (UT). All 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala went to polls in the second phase.

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections saw voting in the states, including Assam (Five out of 14 LS constituencies), Bihar (Five out of 40 seats), Chhattisgarh (Three out of 11 constituencies), Karnataka (14 out of 28 seats), Kerala (20 out of 20 seats), Madhya Pradesh (Six out of 29 seats), Maharashtra (Eight out of 48 seats), Manipur (One out of two constituencies), Rajasthan (13 out of 25 seats), Tripura (One out of two seats), Uttar Pradesh (Eight out of 80 seats), West Bengal (Three out of 42 seats), and Jammu and Kashmir (One out of five seats).

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 3

Around 172.4 million voters cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7. Around 65.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the third phase.

The third phase witnessed voting in 93 constituencies across 12 states. Below are the states that went to polls in the third phase:

1) Assam: Four out of 14 LS constituencies

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Chhattisgarh: Seven out of 11 constituencies

4) Goa: Two out of two seats

5) Gujarat: 25 out of 26 seats

6) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats

7) Madhya Pradesh: Nine out of 29 seats

8) Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

9) Uttar Pradesh: 10 out of 80 seats

10) West Bengal: Four out of 42 seats

11) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: Two out of two constituencies

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 4

Around 177.08 million voters cast their vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13. Around 69.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the fourth phase.

In the fourth phase, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories (UT) went to polls. Below is the list of states and UTs that went to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls:

1) Andhra Pradesh: 25 out of 25 seats

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Jharkhand: Four out of 14 seats

4) Madhya Pradesh: Eight out of 29 seats

5) Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

6) Odisha: Four out of 21 constituencies

7) Telangana: 17 out of 17 seats

8) Uttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 seats

9) West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats

10) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 5

Around 89.57 million voters cast their vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20. Around 62.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded in India in the fifth phase.

As many as 49 seats across six states and two Union territories went to polls during the fifth phase. Below are the states that went to polls in the fifth phase:

1) Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

2) Jharkhand: Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribagh

3) Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North – West, Mumbai North – East, Mumbai North – Central, Mumbai South – Central, Mumbai South

4) Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

5) Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

6) West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

7) Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

8) Ladakh: Ladakh