PM Modi steers Rlys on track: Flags off projects worth Rs 85K crore

Ahead of the enforcement of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1.06 trillion in Gujarat, including railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore.

The railway projects flagged off include 10 new Vande Bharat train services — a focus area for the Centre in the past two to three years, with close to 400 new trainsets in the offing.

The new Vande Bharat trains will ply between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Chennai, Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru), Ranchi-Varanasi, and Khajuraho- Nizamuddin (New Delhi).

Four Vande Bharat trains have also been extended as part of Tuesday’s inauguration.

The sleeper version of the train is also likely to be rolled out soon, allowing the currently short-distance train to undertake longer journeys.

Modi argued that a substantial amount of work in the railways has been done in consonance with the vision of the Centre, which discontinued the practice of a separate railway Budget and merged it with the Union Budget.