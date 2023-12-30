Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi fulfilled dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Uttarakhand CM

"Due to the determination of Prime Minister Modi, Ram temple in Ayodhya could be constructed and it is a matter of pride for every Ram Bhakt," Dhami said

Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Press Trust of India
Dec 30 2023

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said it is a matter of great pride for every devotee of Lord Ram that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya will become a reality next month.
Talking to reporters here, he also attacked the opposition parties, saying those who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram could neither build a temple nor abolish Article 370 of the Constitution and the practice of instant triple talaq.
Article 370 accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Due to the determination of Prime Minister Modi, Ram temple in Ayodhya could be constructed and it is a matter of pride for every Ram Bhakt," Dhami said.
The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.
To a question on the proposed 'Bharat Nyay Yatra" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "People know the character of these people who had made every effort to foil the bid to build Ram temple."

He said that under the leadership of Modi, India is continuously moving ahead in terms of development and progress.
Dhami also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said under his dynamic leadership, the state is scripting a story of development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya Uttarakhand

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

