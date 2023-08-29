PM Modi hails Indian Railways' increase in harnessing of solar power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Railways' increase in harnessing of solar power, saying it shows commendable progress in the commitment towards a greener future.

Modi tagged a post on 'X' by the Ministry of Railways in which it said, "Marching towards #MissionNetZero Carbon Emission by harnessing Solar Power. Capacity increased 54x in the last 9 years. Solar power capacity commissioned:- Till March 2014: 3.68 MW. 2014-23: 200.31 MW."



Modi said, "Shows commendable progress in our commitment towards a greener future. In just nine years, we have enhanced our capacity significantly, taking significant strides towards Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission."



"Let us continue this journey, ensuring a brighter and sustainable tomorrow for India," the prime minister said.