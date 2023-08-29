Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Bomb threat to RGIA airport in Hyderabad turns out to be hoax: Police

A bomb threat received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here by e-mail turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

travel, business travel, airport

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A bomb threat received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here by e-mail turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.
The airport's customer care section received the mail on Monday about the bomb threat and a thorough check was conducted by security personnel and no explosive or suspicious item was found and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they said.
Later, another message was received from a person, apologising for the previous one, saying his son was "mentally unsound" and that he had sent that message.
"We are verifying both the messages," a police official said.
A case was registered at RGI Airport police station and further investigations were on.

Also Read

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Goa's Manohar International employee arrested for bomb hoax call: Police

Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax

Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

India discusses launch of UPI in New Zealand to enable ease of doing biz

India, New Zealand schedule new routes and increase capacity for air travel

Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside

Nagaland govt launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges

Rajasthan BJP MLA accuses Union Min Meghwal of corruption, seeks removal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad Bomb Threat Calls

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon