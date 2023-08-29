Bomb threat to RGIA airport in Hyderabad turns out to be hoax: Police

A bomb threat received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here by e-mail turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

The airport's customer care section received the mail on Monday about the bomb threat and a thorough check was conducted by security personnel and no explosive or suspicious item was found and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Later, another message was received from a person, apologising for the previous one, saying his son was "mentally unsound" and that he had sent that message.

"We are verifying both the messages," a police official said.

A case was registered at RGI Airport police station and further investigations were on.

Also Read Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport Goa's Manohar International employee arrested for bomb hoax call: Police Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax India discusses launch of UPI in New Zealand to enable ease of doing biz India, New Zealand schedule new routes and increase capacity for air travel Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside Nagaland govt launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges Rajasthan BJP MLA accuses Union Min Meghwal of corruption, seeks removal