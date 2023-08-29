Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Time, How and Why to Celebrate

Due to confusion regarding the date of Raksha Bandhan, people are unsure of the appropriate time to tie a Rakhi. Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, falls on August 30 and 31 this year

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Every day is delightful when spent with your brother or sister, even though there can never be just one day to celebrate the bond that two siblings share. It is difficult to describe the warmth and pure love in the relationship, but in Indian culture, we have festivals to cherish and celebrate all human relationships. One of these festivals is the auspicious Raksha Bandhan festival, which will be celebrated in India on August 30 and 31 with great enthusiasm. 

This year, the festival is celebrated over two days, causing some confusion regarding the best time to tie a Rakhi. Every sister wishes to secure a Rakhi to her brother on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates love and happiness.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Time

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31. Drik Panchang asserts that the two dates are associated with Bhadra Kaal, a time when rituals related to Raksha Bandhan should not be performed. Rakhi can, therefore, be tied on these two dates. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Kaal end time is at 9:01 pm on August 30.

Accordingly, you can perform customs from this time. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will begin at 6:31 p.m. and run until 8:11 p.m. on August 30. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:31 p.m. this year. The Poornima Tithi (Full Moon) begins on August 30 at 10:58 am and finishes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Why is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

Raksha Bandhan holds a great deal of importance for Hindus. One of the legends related with this celebration begins from the inspiring Mahabharata.

As per the mythology, Lord Krishna incidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra. Draupadi saw this and, to stop the bleeding, tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it to the wound. Lord Krishna, got emotional and vowed to safeguard her for eternity. When the Kauravas attempted to shame Draupadi in front of the royal court of Hastinapur, he fulfilled this promise.

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 7 mouth-watering sweets and dishes for Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

Bomb threat to RGIA airport in Hyderabad turns out to be hoax: Police

India discusses launch of UPI in New Zealand to enable ease of doing biz

India, New Zealand schedule new routes and increase capacity for air travel

Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside

Nagaland govt launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges

How is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

In Hindu culture, the Rakhi has acquired symbolic significance. It focuses on the importance of the connection between siblings. Additionally, the married women are encouraged to attend the ceremony at their parents' homes during the festival.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with varied ceremonies nationwide. The customs start with sisters taking aarti of their siblings, putting tilak on their foreheads, tying a Rakhi on their wrists, offering a sweet, and trading gifts. Consequently, the siblings vow to safeguard and value their sisters. These days, siblings additionally purchase Rakhis that signify their extraordinary bond.

Topics : Raksha Bandhan Traditional festivals Tradition

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon