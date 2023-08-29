Reduction in gas prices will increase comfort of my sisters: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders will make the lives of women easier.

Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God."

In a move that will bring respite to households across India, the Central government has announced a reduction of Rs 200 in cooking gas.

Briefing reporters on the decision of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan. The meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

Reacting to the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "Heartfelt gratitude for the decision taken by the Cabinet under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting the price of cooking gas. Now Ujjwala beneficiaries will get LPG at Rs 700 and all other consumers will get LPG at Rs 900."

"Modi ji's gift to our women power on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This decision of Modi ji will benefit 33 crore consumers across the country," he added.

This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. Therefore, the effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703.

It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, expressed his happiness with the decision, stating, "We understand the challenges faced by households in managing their budgets. The reduction in cooking gas prices is aimed at providing direct relief to families and individuals, while also supporting the government's larger goal of ensuring affordable access to essential items.