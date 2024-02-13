Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi holds talks with UAE Prez to take bilateral partnership forward

Modi was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed where they hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour

PM Modi

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
Feb 13 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership.
Modi was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed where they hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour.
"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," Modi posted on X.
"I thank you for this grand welcome of me and my team. As you said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family," Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE President.
"We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and UAE in every sector," he said.
Modi, who will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, said: "The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India."

He said the construction of the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi would not be possible without the support from the UAE's leadership.
India are the UAE are going to sign a bilateral investment treaty, the Prime Minister said.

Topics : Narendra Modi UAE International Relations bilateral ties

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

