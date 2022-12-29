JUST IN
Ukraine's infrastructure targeted in another Russian missile barrage
5G services to be launched in Odisha before 2023 Republic Day: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw had in October said that 5G services would be available in at least four cities of Odisha by March 2023

Topics
5G in India | 5G service in India | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT minister, Railways Minister
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, and Railways

Asserting that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 5G services will be launched in the eastern state before the Republic Day celebrations next year.

In an apparent reference to the ruling BJD in the state, Vaishnaw also said "now, no one can make an allegation that the Centre is neglecting Odisha's telecom sector.

"The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023, he said.

Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, communications, electronics and information technology, said a survey was recently conducted in all villages of Odisha where mobile towers are not available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed officials to ensure high-quality 4G and 5G services in all villages, the minister said.

Vaishnaw had in October said that 5G services would be available in at least four cities of Odisha by March 2023, and 80 per cent area of the state will have access to the upgraded network by the end of the next year.

PM Modi had on October 1 launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Vaishnaw was speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the Bhubaneswar railway station.

Odisha has been allocated around Rs 10,000 crore in the budget for railway infrastructure development in 2022-23, he said.

The Modi government has raised the allocation for railways in Odisha to Rs 10,000 crore per annum from only Rs 800 crore during the UPA regime, he said, claiming that critics have no reasons to make the allegation of central negligence to the state's telecom and railway sectors.

Vaishnaw also said that railway projects will make progress if the state government cooperates and provides required land.

Earlier this week, the state, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had approved a proposal to provide 2,000 sq ft of land each at 1,687 places to BSNL for 30 years at Rs 1 per site per annum without any premium and incidental fees.

It will help provide 4G connectivity in 1,792 villages, Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 14:06 IST

