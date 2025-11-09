Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa on Sunday.

In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Gujarat ATS unravels Ricin poison terror plot; arrests 'doctor', two others

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Cabinet clears Bill to ban polygamy, victims to receive compensation

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP announces candidates for November 30 MCD bypolls across 12 wards

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR gasps as air quality plunges to season's worst level of 391

Jitendra Singh

Govt earned nearly ₹4,100 cr by disposing of scrap from offices in 5 years

Topics : Narendra Modi India News Goa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon