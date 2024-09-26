Business Standard
Home / India News / WB govt preventing us from organising convention on Sept 27: Junior docs

Medics alleged that false cases have been slapped against those who have expressed solidarity with their movement

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Representative Image: The agitating medics withdrewn their 11-day sit-in before state health department headquarters last week. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Wednesday alleged that the state government has taken back its permission to allow them to hold a convention on September 27 to discuss the future roadmap for their movement for justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim.
The agitating medics withdrewn their 11-day sit-in before state health department headquarters Swasthya Bhawan last week and partially rejoined emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals after talks with the state government.
However, on Wednesday, after a meeting with representatives from 26 state-run and private medical colleges, the medics alleged that false cases have been slapped against those who have expressed solidarity with their movement and joined democratic protests demanding the "clean-up" of the healthcare system and arrest of all those involved in the crime.
 
"The administration is apparently pursuing a vindictive attitude even after we showed intention and flexibility to end the deadlock. Over one month has passed but there is not much demonstrative evidence of the probe into our colleague sister's rape and murder moving at the desired pace," one of the doctors, Aniket Mahato, said.
Alleging that the state has withdrawn its permission for the convention at a state-run auditorium, the doctors, in a statement, alleged that the government has put up roadblocks to booking other auditoriums.
"This will backfire as we will not stay away from the path of agitations for justice," the statement said.
"We will go ahead with our convention at SSKM auditorium on the scheduled date of September 27 at 4 pm to decide on the future roadmap," it said.

The doctors alleged that senior government functionaries have told them: "Why are you still continuing agitation when most of your demands have either been met or looked into?"

Calling it intimidation, they said, "Our apolitical movement for justice for our sister will not stop till we achieve our objectives."

The doctors asserted while they appreciated the civil society's solidarity movement for justice for the victim, they clarified that they are not a part of a call by a section of people to hit the streets on Mahalaya to offer 'tarpan' for the victim.
A woman medic was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering massive protests by doctors and the civil society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

