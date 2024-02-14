Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi, nation remembers Pulwama heroes on five years of terror attack

Pulwama attack: 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had lost their lives in the terror attack in Pulwama, which took place on February 14, 2019

Pulwama

School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, in Jammu, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and citizens from all corners of the country, on Wednesday, paid their tributes to the security personnel who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," Modi said on fifth anniversary of the Pulwama attack, which shocked the nation.
About 40,000 posts were trending on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag' Pulwama attack' as people remembered the martyrs. People were also seen expressing their gratitude to the Armed Forces for their efforts to keep the nation safe.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid his tributes to the forces. "Salutes and humble tribute to the brave martyrs of Pulwama terrorist attack. The country will always be indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice dedicated to the defense of India," he said.

40 CRPF personnel lost lives in Pulwama attack

40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir district, in which Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy on February 14, 2019.

The attack was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, who rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into the convoy. Many CRPF personnel were left critically injured in the attack.

Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack. The suicide bomber was identified by the police as Adil Ahmad, also known as 'Waqas Commando of Gundibagh', who was from Kakapora village in Pulwama.

The terror attack prompted a retaliatory strike by India, in which the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out an operation targeting suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

IAF retaliated by Balakot airstrike on February 26

On February 26 that year, the IAF conducted strikes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80 kilometres from the Line of Control.

The retaliatory strikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camps were confirmed by independent American satellite imagery as well.

According to government officials, Pakistan had responded to the February 26 response by conducting 19 ceasefire violations. Data showed that intensified shelling was reported in Sunderbani, Naushera, Poonch, Bhimber Gali and Krishnaghati sectors following the IAF strike.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

