Mobile internet to remain suspended in these cities in Haryana till Feb 15

Farmers' protest: The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in several cities in the state till February 15.

According to the orders by the Department of Home Affairs, shared by news agency ANI, the order has been extended to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

Farmers' protest today: Mobile internet continues to be suspended in these cities

The Haryana government had originally imposed a ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS in the state on February 10. It was scheduled to remain inactive till February 13, 11:59 pm. Now, it will remain suspended till February 15, 11:59 pm.

The districts that will continue to see the suspension are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. People in these districts will only be able to make phone calls.

"All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," it said.

Farmers' protest in Delhi Day 2: Tight security across the capital

As the march of the protesting farmers towards the national capital continued for the second day, the security on the borders of New Delhi remained tight. The traffic movement at the Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) has been suspended, and security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed, and drones are being used to keep an eye on the situation.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some dropped by a drone -- at two border points of Haryana-Punjab as protesters tried to break past barricades that were installed to stop them from heading to Delhi.

Till late at night, they remained at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmers' protest: Call for protest on February 16

The SKM on Wednesday condemned the use of tear gas on farmers and called for a nationwide protest on February 16. "The government has the responsibility to resolve the burning issues of every section of the people and address their concrete demands to protect their livelihood," its statement said.

(With agency inputs)