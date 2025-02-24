Monday, February 24, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi picks Omar Abdullah, 9 others for nationwide anti-obesity drive

PM Modi picks Omar Abdullah, 9 others for nationwide anti-obesity drive

PM Modi nominates Omar Abdullah, 9 others for anti-obesity campaign, urging for a nationwide movement to reduce oil consumption and promote a healthier India

PM Modi, Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah backed PM Modi’s call, saying he’s very happy to join the initiative.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after addressing the issue in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 prominent figures from various fields to spearhead a nationwide campaign against obesity. Among them is Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has enthusiastically joined the movement.
 
“As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!” PM Modi wrote on X. 
 

  Omar Abdullah joins the fight against obesity

 
Responding to the Prime Minister’s call, Omar Abdullah expressed his support, stating that he is “very happy” to be part of this crucial health initiative. He then nominated 10 more influential figures to continue the chain.
 
“Obesity causes a number of lifestyle-related health issues like heart disease, type-2 diabetes, strokes, and breathing problems—not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Today, I’m nominating these 10 people to join the PM’s campaign against obesity and requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward,” Abdullah posted. 

Who are the 10 imminent figures roped in by PM Modi?

 
The Prime Minister’s list of nominees includes renowned personalities from various industries:
 
- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
 
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra
 
- Actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’
 
- Shooting champion Manu Bhaker
 
- Weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu
 
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal
 
- Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani
 
- Actor R Madhavan
 
- Singer Shreya Ghoshal
 
- Philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty
 

PM Modi’s call for a healthier nation

 
During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, PM Modi stressed the urgent need to tackle obesity, urging citizens to cut down on edible oil consumption. He also initiated a ‘challenge’ where individuals reduce their oil intake by 10 per cent and encourage 10 others to do the same.
 
Quoting a study, the Prime Minister highlighted that one in every eight people in India is obese, with cases doubling in recent years. Even more alarming is the four-fold increase in childhood obesity, he noted.
 
“To become a fit and healthy nation, we must take collective action against obesity. This is not just a personal health issue but a national concern,” he said.
 
The campaign has also received support from India’s top athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who joined PM Modi in advocating for a healthier lifestyle.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

