Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Exchequer left empty by AAP': Delhi CM on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

'Exchequer left empty by AAP': Delhi CM on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

On being questioned about the monthly Rs 2,500 scheme for women, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said it would be implemented after the details had been finalised by the state government

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged that the AAP government had left the 'empty public exchequer' before the BJP took over.
 
She made the statement during a press conference after attending a meeting with other BJP MLAs at the state party office. Despite the lack of funds, she assured that the BJP would implement the schemes promised to the public, including the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women.

'Empty Exchequer' in Delhi

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer was empty," CM Rekha Gupta said when asked about preparations to implement the scheme.
 
 
The newly appointed chief minister added that several phases of meetings had been held with officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to eligible women in Delhi.

Ex-CM Atishi calls the scheme a 'jumla'

AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised questions about the BJP's commitment to implementing the scheme for women.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

First session of Delhi legislative Assembly begins today, MLAs to take oath

National green tribunal, NGT

Complete desilting of 24 drains by May 31: NGT to Delhi govt department

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

News updates: Delhi MLAs to take oath on Feb 24, CAG report on AAP spending to be tabled next day

Kapil Mishra

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds first official meeting with PM at his residence

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds first official meeting with PM at his residence

 
During a press conference, Atishi said, "If Modi ji's guarantee was real, the women's financial assistance scheme would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting. But on her very first day as chief minister, Rekha Gupta exposed Modi ji's false claims and proved that his guarantee is no less than a 'jumla'."
 
In response, Rekha Gupta questioned the former chief minister's eligibility to raise such arguments. “They don’t have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” Gupta said.
 
The first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to begin today. All the newly elected MLAs will take their oaths during this session. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected, while the pro tem speakers will be sworn in by the Lieutenant Governor later today.
 

More From This Section

Arvinder Singh Lovely

LIVE news: BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely takes oath as Delhi Assembly's Protem Speaker

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM KISAN in Bihar's Bhagalpur today

air pollution, AQI

Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi to get relief from heat soon as IMD predicts rainfall from Feb 26

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Topics : Atishi Delhi government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon