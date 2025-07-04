Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

Delhi: 268th Session of Rajya Sabha scheduled to commence on July 21

The session is planned to run from July 21 to August 21, with the House set to adjourn on August 12 and reconvene on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

This session is expected to include major legislative discussions and debates. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 268th session of the Rajya Sabha will be scheduled to begin on Monday (July 21), as per the official Parliamentary Bulletin.

According to the Legislative Section, summons were issued to members exclusively through the Members' Portal, and all were informed about the upcoming schedule and business days of the monsoon session.

The session is planned to run from July 21 to August 21, with the House set to adjourn on August 12 and reconvene on August 18 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations. 

 

The timing of the sittings was fixed from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on each working day, unless otherwise notified.

 

This session is expected to include major legislative discussions and debates, although the detailed agenda had not been released at the time of the bulletin.

Also Read

Samik Bhattacharya

Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya appointed as West Bengal BJP president

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS Secretariat verifies 44 MPs' signatures to remove HC Judge Yadav

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

Members of Parliament were advised to regularly check the Members' Portal for updates, circulars, and additional instructions regarding the session.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.    ALSO READ: Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju 

There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In the second part of the Session, there were 17 sittings of both Houses. During the entire Budget Session, in total, there were 26 sittings.

More From This Section

PM Modi, PM Modi visit, Trinidad & Tobago

Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora

PM Modi, PM Modi visit, Trinidad & Tobago

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad & Tobago PM

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement

Modi, Narendra Modi

OCI cards for 6th gen Indian origin citizens of Trinidad & Tobago: PM Modi

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi reels under humid heat; light rain, thunderstorms likely today

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Monsoon Session in Parliament Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon