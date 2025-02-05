Business Standard

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: PM Modi took a ritual dip at Maha Kumbh 2025, offered prayers, and is set to address the gathering, focusing on nation-building at the grand spiritual event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday during his visit to the city. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.  
 
  Earlier, PM Modi was seen taking a boat ride with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Areal Ghat to the Mahakumbh. 
 
Mahakumbh 2025 commenced on Paush Purnima, January 13, and is expected to draw millions of devotees. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.  
 

Held once every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh has already welcomed over 380 million pilgrims from India and abroad, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is organizing the massive gathering.
 
Several prominent politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have attended the grand festival. The Maha Kumbh has also attracted global visitors, including Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs; Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin; and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson.
 
February 5: A day of spiritual importance  
 
February 5 holds great spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, marking the observance of Magh Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami — both deeply connected to religious and historical beliefs.  
 
Magh Ashtami
 
Magh Ashtami, observed on the eighth day of the Hindu month of Magh, is considered highly auspicious for spiritual practices. Devotees participate in holy dips at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, engage in almsgiving, and practice meditation. This sacred day also aligns with Gupt Navratri, a period dedicated to deep spiritual devotion and ritual

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

