Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Countries like Australia and Italy have placed similar restrictions on the use of DeepSeek, citing data security risks

ChatGPT

Three finance ministry officials said the note was genuine and the note was issued internally this week. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's finance ministry has asked its employees to avoid using AI tools including ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes, citing risks posed to confidentiality of government documents and data, an internal department advisory showed. 
Countries like Australia and Italy have placed similar restrictions on the use of DeepSeek, citing data security risks. 
Reports of the advisory surfaced on social media on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled visit to India by OpenAI chief Sam Altman on Wednesday, when he is also due to meet the IT minister. 
"It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents," said the advisory by the Indian finance ministry dated Jan. 29. 
 
Representatives for India's finance ministry, ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and DeepSeek did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Also Read

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk faces long court battle over feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAi

OpenAI adds image upload, voice message support to WhatsApp chatbot

Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Asia trip could be a rush to counter DeepSeek

OpenAi

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

Sam Altman

OpenAI chief Sam Altman likely to visit India on Feb 5 amid legal battles

Three finance ministry officials said the note was genuine and the note was issued internally this week. 
Reuters could not immediately confirm whether similar directives have been issued for other Indian ministries. 
OpenAI is facing heat in India due to a high-profile copyright infringement battle with the country's top media houses, and has said in court filings that it does not have its servers in the country and Indian courts should not hear the matter.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bryan Johnson

Indians justifiably outraged by poor air quality, says Bryan Johnson

Modi, Narendra Modi

Latest LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid in heated argument after minor road accident in Bengaluru

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Cloudy skies, light rain, shallow fog expected in Delhi on voting day

Fog

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'very poor' on poll day; fog, rain likely

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT Deepseek artifical intelligence Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon