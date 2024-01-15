Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi releases first instalment to 100K people under PM-JANMAN scheme

The first instalment of Rs 540 crore was released to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin

PM Modi

"It is the endeavour of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes," he said | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to 100,000 beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.
During the event, Modi interacted with some beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN as they highlighted the positive changes in their lives after they availed of government schemes to get access to cooking gas connection, electricity, piped water and housing.
"It is the endeavour of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes," he said.
The first instalment of Rs 540 crore was released to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.
PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi welfare schemes Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon