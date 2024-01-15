PM Modi, UP Dy CM condole renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of noted poet Munawwar Rana, and said he made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry, PTI reported. He said on X, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana.

"Our country's famous poet and litterateur, Munawwar Rana, has passed away. May god rest his soul and give his family the strength to bear this unbearable pain in this hour of grief. I pray for his family," said Brajesh Pathak.

Rana on Sunday breathed his last at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following a cardiac arrest. He was 71 and had been battling with a prolonged illness for the past several months.

His mortal remains reached his residence in Lucknow in the early hours of Monday.

A large number of people, including family members, were present outside the house. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh also reached Munawwar Rana's house.

Born on November 26, 1952, in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Munawwar Rana is known for his significant contributions to Urdu literature, especially for his ghazals.

In 2014, he was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poem, 'Shahdaba'. However, he had returned the award, alleging 'intolerance' in the country.

His Sher (couplets) on 'Maa' was among his most celebrated works, praising the virtue of motherhood.

He also received other awards, including the Ameer Khusro Award, the Mir Taqi Mir Award, the Ghalib Award, the Dr Zakir Hussain Award, and the Saraswati Samaj Award, throughout his career.

The renowned Urdu poet is survived by his wife, Raina, four daughters and a son.