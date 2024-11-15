Business Standard
PM Modi's aircraft hit with technical snag, delays return to Delhi

PM Modi's aircraft hit with technical snag, delays return to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Jharkhand today to mark the state's foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday, delaying his return to Delhi from Deoghar airport. 
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
 

PM Modi was visiting Jharkhand today to mark the state’s foundation day, honouring its history and the contributions of its tribal community. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he extended his greetings to the people of Jharkhand, highlighting the sacrifices and struggles of the tribal community that have shaped the state’s identity.
 
“Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state. This land, irrigated by the struggles and sacrifices of the tribal community, has always made the country proud. I wish that this state, full of natural resources, moves ahead at a fast pace on the path of development,” the Prime Minister said.
 

Birsa Munda birth anniversary

Jharkhand was established on November 15, 2000, after being carved out of Bihar and the date coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Known as ‘Dharti Aba’ (father of the land), Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against British rule and became a symbol of resistance. He was born on November 15, 1875, and passed away in custody at the young age of 25. Today marks his 150th birth anniversary. 
To further mark the occassion, Union Minister of Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in Delhi will now be named after Birsa Munda.
 
The state is scheduled to have its Phase-II of polling on Wednesday, November 20, alongside Maharashtra. Phase-I of the Jharkhand Assembly elections was held on November 13. Counting of votes for both states will take place on November 23. 
 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

