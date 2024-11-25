Business Standard
PM Modi to attend 3-day all-India security conference in Odisha from Nov 29

The DGP conference is likely to discuss important issues such as internal security, cybercrime and Maoist menace, challenges posed by AI tools, latest threats of drones and counter-terrorism

PM will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the night of November 29 and stay in Odisha till the afternoon of December 1. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from November 29 to attend an all-India conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar.

He will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the night of November 29 and stay in Odisha till the afternoon of December 1, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters here on Monday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend the all-India conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar. The event is being held in the Odisha capital for the first time. It will be a three-day event from November 29 to December 1, he said.

 

Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said that the DGPs of all the states and Union territories, and chiefs of all the security forces will attend the conference.

The state will provide all logistical support for the conference and tight security arrangements will be ensured, Khurania said.

Apart from Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, all state DGPs, CRPF DG, chiefs of RAW, NSG and SPG will attend the three-day event, sources said.

The DGP conference is likely to discuss important issues such as internal security, cybercrime and Maoist menace, challenges posed by AI tools, latest threats of drones and counter-terrorism among other matters, official sources said.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

