Business Standard
Home / India News / Watch: UP groom turns action hero to recover stolen Rs 50 note from garland

Watch: UP groom turns action hero to recover stolen Rs 50 note from garland

In a viral video, during the chase, the groom from Meerut leapt onto the moving truck, climbed into the cabin through its window, and compelled the driver to stop

A still from the dramatic chase in which a UP groom chased down a truck driver for allegedly stealing a Rs 50 note from his cash garland. (Photo/X)

A still from the dramatic chase in which a UP groom chased down a truck driver for allegedly stealing a Rs 50 note from his cash garland. (Photo/X)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
In a dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a 26-year-old groom from Dungrawali village reportedly pursued and caught an alleged thief who had plucked a currency note from his garland, which was made of Rs 50 notes. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, during the groom’s pre-wedding celebrations gained widespread attention on Monday (November 25) when a video of the event was shared online.
 
The groom, identified as Dev Kumar, was said to be heading to a temple with his family after completing the ceremonial ghudchadhi (groom’s horse ride). Midway through the rituals, a thief allegedly snatched a currency note from the cash garland from Dev’s nephew, Vansh Kumar, and fled in a mini-truck. Dev pursued the thief on a passing motorcycle along the Delhi-Dehradun highway. 
 
 
During the chase, Dev leapt onto the moving truck, climbed into the cabin through its window, and compelled the driver to stop. Onlookers joined in, and with their help, he managed to recover his note. Family members and wedding guests also became part of the pursuit. Eventually, the groom and his relatives caught hold of the driver and assaulted him.
 
The family eventually decided not to file a police complaint, allowing the thief to go free. The video of the dramatic chase, which prominently shows a building marked with ‘Namaste Meerut’, has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While some praised Dev’s courage, others criticised the risks involved.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India sees big role of cooperatives in future growth, says PM Modi

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo, Japan Airlines set to commence codeshare partnership next month

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt declines donation of Rs 100 crore from Adani group

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar (right) as he stakes claim to form the new government after winning 56 of the 81 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls, in Ranchi on Sunday PHOTO: PTI

89% of newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are 'crorepatis': ADR report

Supreme Court, SC

Consider restarting physical classes in NCR schools, colleges: SC to CAQM

 

Transport company responds 

However, a different account of the incident was provided by Manish Sehgal, the owner of the transport company to which the truck belonged. Speaking to India Today, Sehgal claimed their driver, Jagpal, was unaware of the situation. He alleged that the groom had accused the truck of brushing against him on the road, which escalated into the dramatic chase. According to Sehgal, the driver was assaulted by the groom and his party, despite having no connection to the theft.
 
“We have reported the matter to the police and intend to take legal action against those involved in the attack,” Sehgal stated.

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

Will BJP bring 'Ladki Behna'-style direct cash transfers for Delhi polls?

Retirement Plan, Retirement

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Cocaine, drugs

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

China third aircraft carrier Fujian

China outpaces India in nuclear aircraft carrier race with new breakthrough

BJP, Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar backs Fadnavis, Shinde fights back: Who will be next Maha CM?

Topics : BS Web Reports Uttar Pradesh Meerut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon