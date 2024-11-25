Business Standard
Govt to celebrate Constitution Day throughout the year to promote awareness

This year marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, and the milestone will be celebrated with year-long activities under the campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to the Constitution of India at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The central government will observe Constitution Day throughout the year, focusing on educating citizens about the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, the pivotal role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the contributions of the 15 women involved in drafting the Constitution.

During this period, initiatives will be organised in every village to promote awareness of constitutional values and the legacy of these significant figures, stated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, during a special press conference.

Meghwal announced that tomorrow marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. To commemorate this milestone, the year-long campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' will be launched. Efforts will be made to reach every district and village, with widespread recitation of the Preamble.

 

Respect for the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has always been a core principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Reflecting this commitment, Prime Minister Modi initiated the annual celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day, Meghwal added.

According to a Ministry of Law and Justice release, the year-long "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" campaign began with its first regional event in Bikaner, inaugurated by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in March 2024. Subsequent regional events have been held in Bikaner, Prayagraj, and Guwahati, with a focus on engaging diverse communities, especially in the Northeast, to promote an understanding of the Constitution across India.

The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document defining India's democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework. Over the past seven decades, it has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity--the core principles of India's governance. These values are celebrated annually on Samvidhan Diwas, or Constitution Day, the Ministry of Law and Justice release stated.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

