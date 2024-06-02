Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi to chair seven meetings on 100-day agenda, cyclone Remal today

He will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country besides another meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day

Modi, Narendra Modi

File Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair seven meetings on a host of issues on Sunday, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results.
Exit polls broadcast on Saturday have predicated a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term. The Lok Sabha poll results will be announced on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Government sources said Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters.
They said he will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country besides another meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scale.
Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government.
He has asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi government policies 100 Days of Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon